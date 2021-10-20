Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be a Game of the Year contender when it first hit consoles. Instead, it quickly became a game infamous for bugs and was removed from the PlayStation store before eventually returning. To make matters worse for CD Projekt Red, the developers of the game, they were later hacked.

Between trying to fix Cyberpunk, get the game back on the store, and recover from a very serious hack, it’s safe to say that CD Projekt hasn’t had much time for other projects at the moment. This is why it shouldn’t be a surprise that the next-generation versions of Cyberpunk, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, are being delayed.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

Cyberpunk really couldn’t be much more of a disaster for its developers. The plan for the game was always to release it on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One then release the next-generation version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners at a later date. Anyone who already owns the game and those consoles has still been able to play the game because they have backward compatibility, but those players will receive a free next-gen upgrade when the PS5 and Series X/S versions are officially available. It has now been more than a year since Cyberpunk‘s release and we still don’t have an exact date on when the upgrades will release, just that it’s going to be coming in 2022.

Once these upgrades do come out, the next-gen versions will likely be the best versions of the two games to date, but it has to be frustrating for everyone that it’s taken this long to create an upgrade for modern consoles. On the plus side, a delay will hopefully mean the games will release in a finished state this time around.