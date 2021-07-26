Davante Adams is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. The Packers wide receiver has the ability to not only go up and catch the ball in traffic, but he can burn some of the best corners in the league with his incredible speed and make defenders miss after the catch in the open field. There’s a reason he’s been one of Aaron Rodgers favorite targets since being drafted in 2014.

Adams reputation speaks for itself and that’s why it should come as no surprise to anyone that the video game version of himself is just as dominant as he is on an actual football field. With it being ratings week at ESPN, Madden is slowly starting to release the overall ratings for every player in the NFL. This also means we’re getting our first handful of entries into the 99 Club. Adams is a part of that exclusive group and the way they chose to reveal it to him was pretty cool, surprising him while he was out on a golf course.

While some players or fans will pretend to not care about the ratings, the truth is that players want to get a high rating. They see a high rating in Madden as a sign of respect and joining the 99 Club is an acknowledgment that not only are you one of the best players at your position, but you’re among the elite of the entire league. It has to be a special feeling and based on Adams reaction, it’s very clear how badly he wanted to be a part of this group.

Adams isn’t going to be the only member of the 99 Club in this year’s Madden, of course. They’re going to be slowly announcing new members throughout the week. While we expect a few of the obvious names, like Aaron Donald, to still be on that list there’s always the potential for a surprise or two.