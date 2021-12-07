While Destiny 2 was first released back in 2017, it’s still going strong to this day. Bungie’s MMO first-person shooter has gone through a lot of changes since then such as dropping from a $60 title to free-to-play, but these changes are considered a positive by most fans and critics. Bungie, once again an independent studio after releasing itself from the Activision Blizzard umbrella in 2019, is currently in the process of celebrating 30 years of existence with a package of goodies for players in Destiny 2. Those 30 years have featured the company creating games like Destiny and, at one point, Halo.

While Halo is now in the hands of 343 Industires, Bungie still remembers the game that helped it become the giant it is today. That’s why we see Halo staples like the Magnum Pistol, Battle Rifle, and Energy Sword prominently in the trailer. Of course, Bungie has done more than just made Halo and Destiny — they also made games like Marathon and Myth. If we look hard enough, we might be able to find even more Easter Eggs.

Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Price: Free for base game, expansion costs vary

Release Date: Available now

Genre: FPS/MMO

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Rating: T

Where can I buy this: Microsft Store, PlayStation Store, Steam, brick and mortar stores

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Yes

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: Yes