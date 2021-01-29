‘Destiny 2’ Is The Best MMO For People Who Don’t Like MMOs

Like a college freshman desperately attempting to acclimate themselves to the bitter taste of coffee, I have tried so goddamn hard to get into MMOs.

I’ve wandered in World of Warcraft, journeyed through several levels of Lord of the Rings Online, and have taken more than my fair share of forays into Final Fantasy XIV. I’ve dabbled with Star Wars: The Old Republic, saved lives in both DC Universe Online and City of Heroes, and spent far too long creating a character in Black Desert Online, but ultimately–whether these sandboxes are set in space or The Shire–I come to the same conclusion every time: MMOs just aren’t for me.

And please believe me when I say, dear reader, I wish they were. I see the way my peers’ eyes light up when their favorite home away from home gets a new patch. I’ve watched from afar as these brave heroes recount how horribly that raid went and bond over their hatred of darksoldier321’s “bad heals.” After years and years of free trial and error, however I am forced to admit I will never truly “get” the appeal of MMOs. Unless they’re Destiny.

Whereas some may argue the Destiny games aren’t “real” MMOs, I argue they’re massively multiplayer, they’re online, and they’re the only ones I’ve got so please, let me have them. I must admit, though, they aren’t what comes to mind when you think of the genre and so I can understand enthusiasts giving them the ol’ side-eye. Even previous publisher Activision billed the series as the first “shared-world shooter” prior to its release in 2014, perhaps to somewhat detach the franchise from the MMO label.

Traditional MMOs conjure images of sprawling servers and a world populated by potential pals–or at the very least folks with amusing usernames. And we do get that in the Destiny games, but admittedly not to the same extent. Furthermore, beyond technicalities, there are a lot of other ways in which Destiny deviates from what we expect MMOs to be, making it perfect for those of us who bounce off of them.

We’ll start at the beginning. OK, not right at the beginning because let’s be real, character creation takes a good twenty minutes, but right after that. Every time I’m lured into starting an MMO, the hard sell I’m given comes with a promise that “it gets better later on.” And hey, I’ve recommended plenty of hard-to-get-into things to friends, I get the tactic and I know their heart is in it, but in all the traditional MMOs I’ve played, I’ve yet to get to “later.” The thing with MMOs is, in my opinion, they work best for those of us who can successfully delay gratification–the best of us, really.

With these games, the dopamine hit doesn’t come from repeated, instantaneous actions, it instead comes after you’re done putting in the work, step back and think, “wow, I absolutely couldn’t do that before.” There’s something to be said about the folks who can power through the work in search of that bit of growth, but I’ll be completely honest and say that when I play games, work just isn’t what I want to do. But Destiny? Destiny rewards both kinds of players.

I can play Destiny on a very casual level and not feel like I’m putting in an exorbitant amount of work or grinding to get to “later,” not that “later” is particularly needed when I’m having fun right away. Whereas in traditional MMOs you’re stuck killing 20 rats for a few hours clad in some nice burlap fit, Destiny lets you in on the action much earlier. I think a great deal of this comes from the game being an absolutely fantastic feeling first-person shooter, which in turn gives us that repeated, instantaneous rush that impatient folks like me need to keep going. Additionally, modes like Crucible allow us to jump in with friends right away, and anything that eliminates the awkwardness of my level 40 friend watching me collect 10 mosquito needles for my level 6 quest is very welcome.