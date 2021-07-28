The video game industry has long suffered from a lack of representation. While there have been efforts to address these issues, it’s still a fact that the stories told in video games typically come from people with very specific backgrounds.

There are, however, people trying to push against this and change the industry one step at a time. One of the best ways this is currently happening is through the Game Devs of Color Expo. Their sixth annual event is coming up and this is going to be one of the best ones yet, with an interesting variety of panels that include discussions on crunch culture in games, marketing these games, and one particular panel demanding more anime in games.

Coming to your screen September 23–27, 2021, the 6th annual Game Devs of Color Expo is dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games. Join us for a multi-day celebration of diverse voices. You’ll meet a variety of amazing creators from around the world and learn to build and market games players love.

#GDoCExpo 2021 speakers and games are up now on our site! Head there for more info and to purchase tickets starting at $20: https://t.co/3m0KG4lH7p pic.twitter.com/EuDi17fVYd — Game Devs of Color Expo (@GDoCExpo) July 28, 2021

What’s great about the GDoC Expo is that while many other video game events are solely focused on being for developers or fans, such as GDC and E3, this has a little bit of something for everyone interested in games. Every panel and game will highlight a person of color in the industry, giving them a stage that far too many companies currently choose not to give.