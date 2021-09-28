Microsoft Launches Dolby Vision Gaming For Xbox Series X And S

The only thing better than playing great video games? Playing great looking great videos games. Luckily for all you Xbox Series owners out there, Microsoft’s latest endeavor is focused on making games running on both the Series X and S look brighter and sharper than ever before with the launch of Dolby Vision gaming support.

As of today, Xbox Series X|S owners can now enable Dolby Vision gaming on their consoles, adding “brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors” to their games, according to Microsoft (via The Verge). The feature — which has been in testing since May — seems to be a big part of Xbox’s future, with Microsoft reporting it will be available in more than 100 HDR games in the coming years. According to Xbox program manager at Microsoft Katie Slattery:

“There are more than 100 next-gen HDR titles optimized for Series X / S that will feature Dolby Vision, and in the future you’ll see more games like Halo Infinite taking full advantage of Dolby Vision.”

Today however, Xbox users can enjoy ten titles that already support Dolby Vision: F1 2021, Psychonauts 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, DIRT 5, and Metro Exodus. While the visual upgrade is free for all console owners, it is worth noting you’ll need a compatible Dolby Vision TV to take advantage of it. Microsoft also recommends enabling automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) to better your experience.