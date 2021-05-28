Zombie Parkour Game ‘Dying Light 2’ Finally Has A Release Date

After an indefinite delay, Dying Light 2 has finally crawled its way out of development purgatory and has a new (and hopefully final) release date: Dec. 7, 2021. The news was announced by Techland during their Dying 2 Know livestream event on May 27, where the studio not only shared the new launch date, but also gave fans more footage and information on the upcoming title, as well as its new name, Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

A follow-up to 2015’s Dying Light, Stay Human is set over 15 years after the events of the first game and follows new protagonist Aiden Caldwell as he traverses Europe and meets up with a group of survivors known as the Nightrunners. In PlayStation’s most recent blog post, they elaborated further on the game’s plot, stating:

“A glimmer of hope emerges in The City, one of the last bastions of mankind in Dying Light 2 Stay Human—for the survival of the entire human race, but also for you, a wandering pilgrim, serving as a connection between the scattered settlements. Driven by a promise of unveiling the secrets of your past and finding the one you’ve lost, you pause your travels and begin forging your own legend there.”

While the game retains all of the elements that made the first game so popular — cooperative multiplayer, fast-paced gameplay, a vast open world — Stay Human is billed to provide a significantly more narrative-heavy experience, with player’s choices having a greater impact on the story. According to PlayStation, “the City is a complex organism that will react to your decisions. Depending on whom you support, the setting around you will change, offering you new opportunities, but also posing many new challenges.”

In addition to this story glow-up, the map is said to be four times bigger and filled with even more buildings to navigate and implement as your make your way past hordes of the undead and to your objectives. The game is also said to have new tools and powers for players to experiment with, which you’ll need as the game is loaded with ” brutal fights and unexpected encounters.”

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will hit both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusively on Dec. 7, 2021.