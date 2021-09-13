Lionel Messi Tops The Highest Overall Player Ratings In ‘FIFA 22’

One of the highest forms of respect in simulation games is a player’s overall rating. While it’s not the end all be all, a fine player can have a lower overall rating and still be good, it is something of a status symbol. We see it all across sports games like Madden and NBA 2K, the week ratings drop is always a big deal.

Well, we’re in luck because the ratings for the top 22 players in FIFA 22 dropped on Monday and now we know where some of the world’s greatest athletes stand toe to toe with each other. We’re going to see some obvious names on it, such as Lionel Messi, but it’s the placement of everyone where the real debates come in.

Top 10

Lionel Messi – 93

Robert Lewandowski – 92

Cristiano Ronaldo – 91

Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Kylian Mbappé – 91

Neymar Jr. – 91

Jan Oblak – 91

N’Golo Kanté – 90

Harry Kane – 90

Manuel Neuer – 90

Messi might be 34, but unsurprisingly the worldwide legend sits at the top all alone with a 93. One thing of note is that Cristiano Ronaldo, typically holding one of the top two ratings, finds himself tied for No. 3 overall with a crowd of stars. Obviously, his 91 still puts him in an elite class, but it says a lot about Robert Lewandowski that he has managed to push his way into an exclusive tier as the top two.

FIFA’s ratings are always interesting compared to other sports because these are comparing athletes across the entire world in different leagues. While something like 2K or Madden only has to focus on the major teams, FIFA has to put time and consideration into multiple leagues, rosters, and even tiers, which is an incredible effortm so it’s always exciting to see these drop.