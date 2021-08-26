In a sentence that there is no chance anyone could have possibly seen coming under just about any circumstance, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Fortnite. While King will not be a playable character in the game, a trailer and a post on PlayStation’s blog explained how this is going to work.

The experience is called “March Through Time” and will send players back in time “to a re-imagined Washington, DC called D.C. 63.” While there, gamers will receive the opportunity to “witness the Civil Rights teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

This experience was built by members ChaseJackman, GQUanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A. In D.C. 63, players will travel to the Lincoln Memorial and the United States National Mall where Dr. King made his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. The Experience will also feature museum-inspired points of interest and quests you can complete with other players. These quests should bring an important reminder that relates to Dr. King’s speech: We move forward when we work together.

Here is the trailer, which features a bunch of Fortnite characters walking on the National Mall to the Lincoln Memorial (we then get an image of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech being given at the same location) before they are then transported to a museum.

This Saturday, Aug. 28, marks the 58th anniversary of King’s most famous speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.