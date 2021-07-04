While Donald Trump may be spending his July 4 weekend admitting some light crimes were probably committed at his company and being trolled for holding a “loser-palooza” in Florida, his supporters were dealing with a different kind of crisis online. Specifically on the Trump-friendly social media platform called GETTR.

Named after a mashup of “getting together” or maybe “get her,” depending on who you believe, the platform doesn’t include Trump himself among its members, but it has been launched by one of his former employees: ex-White House aide Jason Miller. While other far-right sites exist, the platform’s Trump-adjacent backing has seen QAnon enthusiasts and others fed up with Gab or more traditional sites like Twitter join its ranks. But like any new platform, it has some technical glitches.

According to Kotaku, the platform is plagued with online trolls who are filling the site with some extremely nude Sonic the Hedgehog images.

Sega’s speedy meme king is particularly well represented, with tags like #sonicfeet, #sonicismygod, #soniclovescommunism, #sonicmylove, and #sonic_came_in_my_bussy (ask your father about that one) tracking the sometimes-pregnant blue blur’s presence across the nascent social network for shitheads. But despite GETTR’s professed dedication to #FREEZEPEACH, a peek into accidentally leaked source code reveals its operators can add or remove “trending” topics at will. To arms, blue bussy brigade—you’re being censored! It’s also quite easy to impersonate well-known conservative figures on the service, as evidenced by an account for Supreme Court justice “Brett Kavanaugh” enthusiastically sharing fetish images of a massive Sonic treading on a hapless fursona.

This is all, to put it simply, very funny. And while Kotaku has some screenshots of the blue hedgehog’s, well, hog, we’ll let you seek those out on your own, if you’re so inclined. Still, it’s a simple lesson in online free speech and a reminder that letting people post whatever they want on your first amendment-themed, pro-Trump website means you’re going to get a lot of people flooding it with things like blue dongs. At least until the content moderation catches up.

[via Kotaku]