Ghost of Tsushima, the BAFTA award-winning action-adventure game by Sucker Punch Productions, appears to be getting a new and enhanced release. Earlier today, the Entertainment Software Rating Board revealed the rating for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, all but confirming the previously unannounced game. According to the listing, the game will be available on both PlayStation and PlayStation 5, though as of right now there is no scheduled release date.

Much like the original version of Ghost of Tsushima, the Director’s Cut is rated M for Mature for “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Language,” and “Partial Nudity.” In addition, the description of the game is exactly the same as the original, detailing all the grisly gameplay in the base game. However, the Director’s Cut label in addition to this reveal following rumors of the game getting an expansion, indicated there might be a lot more to this new edition. Whereas Ghost of Tsushima did get a multiplayer expansion, a new game plus mode, and a next-gen upgrade since its launch last July, all of this content was released for free and didn’t necessarily expand the game’s narrative.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost of Tsushima, the critically-acclaimed title follows samurai Jin Sakai as he undertakes a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. The PlayStation exclusive is one of the many video games inspired films Sony is currently working on, and is set to be directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahlelski.

As of now, neither Sony nor Sucker Punch have confirmed Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.