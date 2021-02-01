Getty Image
Google Shut Down Its In-House Game Development Studio For Stadia

Google Stadia is hoping the future of its console will come from game developers outside of the company. Google announced on Monday that it would shut down its in-house game studio, instead hoping other game developers continue to support the platform and use its technology to continue supporting the streaming platform in the future.

Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games. With the increased focus on using our technology platform for industry partners, Jade Raymond has decided to leave Google to pursue other opportunities. We greatly appreciate Jade’s contribution to Stadia and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors. Over the coming months, most of the SG&E team will be moving on to new roles. We’re committed to working with this talented team to find new roles and support them.

The movie is tough news for the future of Stadia itself, though Google assured gamers in the statement that it will work with other companies to bring titles to Stadia and continue to support the streaming console, which needs a $9.99 montly subscription to use. It touted titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and others as successes on Stadia, which uses Google’s cloud services to run games without requiring a true in-home console to play.

Still, it’s huge news in the gaming industry because of the level of talent that was lured away from other established game developers to create the in-house Stadia team.

Those developers will now either move to other non-gaming Google projects or look for work elsewhere.

The news also comes on the heels of a Jason Schreier report in Bloomberg about the struggles Amazon Game Studios has had in making games of its own, another example of an established tech giant struggling to tackle video games with consistent success.

