‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ Is Coming To VR On The Oculus

There’s been a lot of news about the Grand Theft Auto series as of late. With a remastered trilogy on the way, new music for the series from Dr. Dre, and a lot of the older games being delisted, it’s seemingly impossible to look around without seeing GTA news somewhere.

On Thursday, more GTA news dropped in. The Oculus Quest, a VR headset that is considered to be the best in the space, will soon include Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in the list of games that people can play.

Experience the iconic, open-world of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in an entirely new way. This @RockstarGames classic is in development for Oculus Quest 2. More details soon. #FBConnect https://t.co/fMPTmTFv6W pic.twitter.com/bz6YFGxRHH — Oculus (@oculus) October 28, 2021

This was quite the surprise announcement. While San Andreas is arguably the most popular of the PS2 trilogy GTA releases, it’s also a 17-year-old game. How is that going to be ported to VR? Well, one possibility is the upcoming remasters. With Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and San Andreas all being upgraded for modern consoles, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that one or all of these games also receive VR support.

What will be interesting to see is how elaborate they get with this VR simulation. Are we going to be playing the entirety of GTA from a first-person point of view? They’ve done that before with Grand Theft Auto V, but that was on traditional consoles. In VR, we’ll be able to look around the entirety of San Andreas with our own eyes. That’s a level of immersion we’ve never had in a GTA game before, and it’s one that we’re eager to see in action once Oculus gives more details.