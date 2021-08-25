‘Halo Infinite’ Will Release On December 8 With A New Xbox Series X

After multiple delays and years of anticipation, it started to feel like we were never going to get to play the next game in the Halo franchise. However, the most recent delay appears to have gotten the game on track. Information has been slowly coming out over the last year, and during Gamescom Opening Night Live, we finally got the information many of us have been waiting on: Halo Infinite will release on December 8.

The game will be available in two different ways. There will be free-to-play multiplayer that anyone with an Xbox or PC can play, but anyone who wants to see what’s going to happen next with Master Chief and Cortana will need to pay full price to play the campaign. The announcement of the release date coincided with a trailer for Season 1 of the free-to-play multiplayer and a shiny Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X.

Begin your Spartan Journey on December 8, 2021 – and, prepare for battle with a #HaloInfinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X Bundle, and Elite Series 2 Controller. ⚔️ https://t.co/HRmbA5YY2V pic.twitter.com/3eWCFHpUGV — Halo (@Halo) August 25, 2021

The multiplayer campaign was interesting because it makes it sound like they’re going to be trying to tell a story outside of Master Chief’s. Technically, all those multiplayer games everyone loves like Fortnite and Apex Legends do have stories to background why they’re all fighting each other, but they’re usually there as nothing more than a background. Perhaps 343 Industries is going to use this as an opportunity to expand the lore of he Halo universe.