With all due respect to Matchbox cars, Hot Wheels were the defining toy vehicles for generations of kids. The small toy cars have been an iconic part of every person’s childhood for decades. Hot Wheels commercials always looked so cool with the toy cars on tracks that took them through mountains, jumped over dinosaurs, and flew through fire on the way to the finish line.

These commercials are why many of us have been excited to finally get our hands on Hot Wheels Unleashed. The Hot Wheels racing video game’s early trailers have perfectly hit that commercial-like feel, both in the environments and how the cars look like they’re tearing up the track. It comes off like the perfect nostalgia trip and it’s finally coming out in September.

Tricks, jumps, and crazy off-track races. This is the Skatepark, Hot Wheels Unleashed's newly revealed environment. Get behind the wheel this September on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/RgFUh4jnpZ pic.twitter.com/thlNePlgz8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2021

It’s odd to be excited about a Hot Wheels game in 2021, but there’s something about Unleashed that just hits all the right notes. Every trailer perfectly captures what a Hot Wheels game should look like: flashy cars, crazy environments, and wacky tracks.

Obviously, the game itself will need to play just as good as it looks to be considered a good racing game, but early signs indicate a game that’s going to be full of the nostalgia we all want out of a Hot Wheels game.