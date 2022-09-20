A New ‘Iron Man’ Game Is Currently In Production From EA Motive

Perhaps no comic book character has seen a greater boost in popularity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe than Iron Man. While people have always loved the character, the movies turned him into one of Marvel’s most beloved mainstream characters, up there with Captain America and Spider-Man.

With mainstream popularity comes new opportunities and fans of Iron Man are about to get a big one with the announcement that he will get his own video game from development studio EA Motive in the near future. Soon, everyone will have the opportunity to fly through the air, blast enemies, and experience an all-new original story as Iron Man in his own game.

Iron Man arrives in an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure title, now in early development from @MarvelGames and @MotiveStudio! pic.twitter.com/Vln3J5YXGG — Iron Man (@Iron_Man) September 20, 2022

“Marvel Games is teaming up with Motive Studio to collaborate on an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game,” Marika Hashimoto of Marvel.com wrote. “Now in early development, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

This is a really cool moment for both Marvel fans and video game fans, because for a long time, Iron Man’s legacy in video games was an awful movie tie-in game that came out in 2008. However, this is going to be an original experience that, according to Marvel, will pull from every aspect of Iron Man’s “rich history.” If other Marvel games like Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man are anything to go by then we are in for a treat — both of those games had phenomenal stories that made newcomers and longtime fans fall in love with them.