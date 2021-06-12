Jackbox Games has survived a world in social distancing mode, and its latest party pack appears set to put groups back in rooms together and ramp up the competition. The Chicago-based publisher is slowly revealing the games from its latest party pack, and on Friday they revealed the first true head-to-head team game in its stable.

The announcement was made on a livestream that gave context to some strangely labeled doors they’d showed off earlier in the week, with a dark animation of skull-adorned doors juxtaposed with phrases like “giant beach ball or knights in front of a sign labeled “honey mustard.”

Are you ready for this? The second game in The Jackbox Party Pack 8 will be announced TODAY during the 2PM CT livestream with @EpicGames pic.twitter.com/NLklRIi3Qc — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) June 11, 2021

Those doors are part of a game called Poll Mine, a survey game which will feature 2-10 players divided evenly into teams tasked with escaping a “magical mine” with a “maniacal witch” on your trails.

“In front of you stands 8 doors,” the description on the site reads. “The only way to pick the safe path is to determine which home appliance is the least trustworthy… according to people you’re playing with.”

Introducing The Poll Mine – coming to The Jackbox Party Pack 8 this fall! Learn more: https://t.co/0v99XoAeZg pic.twitter.com/nNt8f5Wa5p — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) June 11, 2021

According to the site, your team chooses from three categories from options such as “favorite ice cream topping” or “most annoying movie trope.” Then there’s some voting, as is often the case in Jackbox. And players will then need to figure out who answered what in order to pick the right door. But there’s a twist in this one. Here’s the description of gameplay from the site: