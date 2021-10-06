You Can Now Use James Bond’s Car In ‘Rocket League’

Believe it or not but Rocket League has been going strong since 2015. The idea is so simple. Take a car, give it some rockets, give players a soccer ball with two goals, and let them loose. The result is one of those games that is incredibly easy to sink hours into.

With a game this popular there have been plenty of crossovers with some of entertainment’s most famous cars, such as the Fast & Furious series. Unsurprisingly, this trend has no sign of stopping anytime soon and with the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, coming to the theaters on Friday it was the perfect opportunity for Rocket League to embrace a new crossover.

James Bond has had a lot of different cars over the years, but the Aston Martin Valhalla will be the car making its way into Rocket League for any Bond superfans that want to use it in the game. It’s really a perfect combination when seeing it in action. Bond’s cars have always had modifications made to them and rocket boosters are a common one so it only makes sense that he would use it to score goals in Rocket League. How else is he going to spend his time when he’s not saving the world?

Anyone interested in using Bond’s car in Rocket League can do so for free, as it’s available on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Network, Xbox Games Store, and Nintendo Game Store.