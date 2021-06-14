Madden Teased Their Next Cover With Two Goats (And Peyton Hillis)

There is a level of accomplishment that comes with being a Madden cover athlete. It’s more than just a sign that someone is an excellent football player, but that they’ve managed to achieve a level of status where their face will sell video games. Sure, Hall of Fame athletes such as Barry Sanders, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees have donned the cover, but it’s also featured flash in the pan studs like Vince Young or up and comers such as Odell Beckham Jr. It’s an exclusive club and one that goes beyond being a great football player.

All of that said, the cover of Madden 22 is definitely going to be a player who is known for being an all-time great football player. EA Sports tweeted out a teaser clip for when they’re going to unveil their next cover and it featured two goats. Let the speculation and guessing as to what that may mean begin!

Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming… 🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021

Although, this doesn’t feel like we have to think too hard when it comes to speculating the cover. Unless EA is planning to pull a fast one on us, this feels like it’s going to be a combo of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Brady is largely considered to be the greatest QB of all time and Mahomes in his very short career is already being donned the next GOAT in football. With the video showing an older-looking goat next to a smaller baby goat, the implications seem obvious.

Brady and Mahomes would make sense as cover athletes. They just played each other in the Super Bowl and they’re the two most dominant names in the NFL today. However, both of them have donned the cover by themselves within the last five years. If they join the cover together on Madden 22 that would mean the two of them have made up three of the last five Madden covers. While it makes sense, the lack of variety would be a bit of a bummer for a franchise that historically has consistently found different names.

We’ll just have to find out more when the cover is announced on June 17.