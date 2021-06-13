On Sunday, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda expansion coming later this summer. Based on the trailer, the game follows the fourth person to don the mask and take on the role of Wakanda’s Black Panther as he takes down the classic Marvel villain Ulysses Klaue, or simply “Klaw” for short.

In addition, we got a pretty good look at Wakanda and the unique enemies the Avengers will take on as they protect it from the notorious Vibranium thief.

As you can see from the trailer — and as expected — Wakanda looks lush and beautiful, and the diversity in environment, enemies, and characters included in the upcoming expansion could bring a breath of fresh air to a game that’s had… a few issues in its first few months.

Since Marvel’s Avengers release, two characters have been added to the game, both iterations of Hawkeye: Kate Bishop and Clint Barton. King T’Challa marks the third new arrival, and will be followed by Spider-Man, who, unfortunately for Xbox players, will be exclusive to PlayStation.

However, all players regardless of console will be able to enjoy Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda for free once it launches which, according to the trailer description, should be sometime in August.