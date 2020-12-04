These days, it seems like every major gaming franchise is headed into production on a movie or TV show, and Metal Gear Solid is officially the latest case. Word broke on Friday that Star Wars alum Oscar Issac will add a Metal Gear movie to his busy schedule, taking the role of Solid Snake in the film that’s been in development at Sony for some time.

The news was met with a lot of enthusiasm online, and for a variety of reasons. People like Issac, for starters, and it’s clear he’s a fan of the franchise. Considering Issac himself called his shot on the casting, there was considerable celebration when word he got the role hit social media.

MARCH 2019. OSCAR ISAAC CAST HIMSELF AS SOLID SNAKE. pic.twitter.com/bFbZ9K2TLf — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) December 4, 2020

For, you know, a variety of reasons.

the thing about oscar isaac being cast as solid snake is that they both have big butts and therefore it is perfect casting — karen han (@karenyhan) December 4, 2020

There were also a lot of seasoned Metal Gear fans ready to tell people perhaps more unfamiliar with all the, well, Snakes, that many had the wrong picture associated with Issac’s new role.

pop quiz for film industry reporters. pictured here are four different men. only one of these men is solid snake. can you identify him pic.twitter.com/pSXX2O7RLJ — tiny esther (@esthermirirose) December 4, 2020

Here's a quick lesson to all those articles writing about the casting in this MGS film, and needing a reference pic of Solid Snake. pic.twitter.com/N9EOpGJKjP — Hey, it's Steve (@SteveYurko) December 4, 2020

me explaining the differences between big boss, solid snake, liquid snake, venom snake, and solidus snake to oscar stans just watching the movie for oscar pic.twitter.com/7P07v1aQLg — 💲tiles (@agayhomosexual) December 4, 2020

when people use pictures of big boss/venom snake when talking about solid snake pic.twitter.com/mLrJSz3nWy — frank woods' hand holder 🎄 (@marcusren_) December 4, 2020

It was another good time to share the image of Issac eating Cheetos with chopsticks, too.

https://twitter.com/jenovabuffay/status/1334936694689247233

Once the celebrating was over, a lot of talk was about what a Metal Gear Solid movie even looks like.

everything you need to know about the MGS story is encapsulated in the fact that the special ops group Big Boss works for is called fox hound and a fox hound is a hound that hunts foxes but the group’s symbol is of a fox with a knife in its mouth pic.twitter.com/5nDokxDupY — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) December 4, 2020

Many fans were hoping there will be some fun MGS easter eggs in the movie, too.

the metal gear solid movie will release simultaneously on streaming. instead of reading your memory card psycho mantis will looking through your viewing history — Chip Cheezum (@ChipCheezum) December 4, 2020

The uncertainty about what the film will be about will definitely last well into the actual shooting for the movie itself, as there’s plenty of lore to dig through in the franchise after three decades. But one thing that was clear to most fans is that the enthusiasm for the franchise is there with both Issac and also director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is also signed onto the project.

https://twitter.com/KhailAnonymous/status/133491882496186777

In other words, it was a very good Friday for Metal Gear fans.