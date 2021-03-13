The NBA 2K League, the fast-growing gaming league from the NBA, will set off on its third season on Saturday evening with its fourth draft, in which 265 players from around the globe will wait anxiously for their chance to be one of the 63 rookies selected. The draft, which airs at 7 p.m. ET on Twitch and YouTube, will feature celebrity gaming fans like 2 Chainz and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry. The pool of eligible players features a pair of records, with 33 international players and ten women eligible for selection.

“Season three was just about growth,” 2K League president Brendan Donohue told Dime. “What we’re trying to do is continue to build upon it, and the good news is we have so much low-hanging fruit in front of us.”

That low-hanging fruit includes continued global expansion, both in terms of non-NBA affiliated pro teams like Gen-G in China as well as broadcasting around the world, and continued diversity efforts that aim to put the absolute best product in front of NBA 2K fans going forward. Last year’s Finals averaged 2 million viewers, up from 650,000 in 2018, a signal that that league is growing and potentially becoming a new way for the NBA to connect with young audiences.

Ahead of Saturday’s draft, Donohue took some time to discuss the evening’s festivities and what fans can expect from season four of the NBA 2K League.

When you think about your fourth season, do you have any particular goals in mind? What do you want to come out of this NBA 2K League season having accomplished as a league?

There are a couple real key initiatives. One is we want to continue our global growth. You saw last year, we added more distribution. We added Loco in India, we added Egg in Southeast Asia, Sportsnet in Canada. We’re going to be adding more distribution across Europe as well as from around the world, but I would say global growth from an expansion perspective (is a priority).

The other thing I would say is adding global teams, through expansion, to our league. Last year with the expansion to add the Gen-G Tigers from Shanghai, that was our first new non-NBA owner in the league. And that really has stirred a lot of interest, so we’re having a lot of active conversation with other owners looking to potentially join the 2K League.

The last thing is continuing to evolve our broadcast. We’ve brought a really professional, well-done broadcast our first three seasons, and we were challenged this past season with the pandemic and having to create a virtual studio. But this year, we’re going to look to do more unique game and fan experiences. Imagine us doing Community Night on one night, Game of the Week another night, and kind of a rapid-fire (schedule) of games a different night, really trying to bring different experiences to our fans and begin to test new products on our broadcast.