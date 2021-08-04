The 2K franchise has always made it a point to deliver a unique music experience. From LeBron James and Jay-Z creating their own soundtracks to 2K21 having more than 100 songs, the series likes to do something different every year. With NBA 2K22 the folks at 2K will once again try something new.

2K22 will not only feature a consistently evolving soundtrack with seasonal updates, but it will have a greater focus on putting rising artists in the spotlight for fans. While there will still be stars like Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Freddie Gibbs, it will also feature a variety of new names with the hope of making NBA 2K a venue to discover new music. Some of the artists include:

Boldy James

Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher)

Louis Cole

Yves Tumor

Blxst

Smino

ACADEMY

Thundercat

Princess Nokia

Megan Thee Stallion

Night Lovell

Bartees Strange

Park Hye Jin

Nosaj Thing

Insightful

Jordan Lyles

Lion Babe

A.B. Original

Masego

“We really wanted to shift the focus to being a platform for music discovery,” David Kelley, Senior Manager, Partnerships & Licensing at 2K told Dime. “I think over the last, you know, 20 or so years that the game has been out and has been published, it’s been really important to have those prestige artists. Of course, we’ll always have them.”

The soundtrack will receive new updates on the first Friday of every new season, which will not only give fans something to look forward to, but will help keep the soundtrack fresh so it never gets too repetitive.

With how many people play the NBA 2K franchise worldwide, this is a great opportunity for people to discover new music they may have not gotten the opportunity to hear beforehand. We’ll be able to listen to the entire soundtrack when the game releases on Sept. 10, 2021.