Nintendo fans may be spending some time with Bowser’s Fury these days, but soon we should know a whole lot more about what they’ll play later this year. Nintendo announced a Direct event for Wednesday where the company is expected to lay out its games roadmap for most of 2021.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

Nintendo promised about 50 minutes of information about a slew of new games, including about the company’s Smash Bros. series. Beyond that, Nintendo was pretty mum about what to expect. But fans immediately started speculating wildly about what could be coming, including plenty of people hoping for news about a sequel to Breath Of The Wild from the Legend of Zelda series.

trying to find botw 2 news before nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/6xYXgLrNqD — Mimiﾟ* ✧･ﾟﾟ (@mimirose101) February 16, 2021

Fans were extremely excited that Directs were back, if only because it gives them something to look forward to in the middle of a pandemic.

Nintendo after we all thought full Nintendo Directs were dead pic.twitter.com/2VyfRSMGCS — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 16, 2021

me during a 50 me during the 50

minute class minute nintendo

direct pic.twitter.com/lCpXD9e2a0 — sita 🥀 | makar’s guardian 🌿 (@twilisita) February 16, 2021

A lot of the reaction was simply in how long it’s been since Nintendo did one of its standard Direct events. The company had teased some indie games in events and did other presentations — a model that was replicated in some ways by other companies in the E3-less pandemic world — but the first real Direct is the clearest picture fans have gotten about what’s on the Nintendo release calendar in more than a year and a half.

Wow, this is the first standard Nintendo Direct since September 4, 2019 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 16, 2021

You can actually watch Nintendo’s Direct event in the video above on Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST.