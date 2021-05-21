‘Overwatch’ Lead Character Artist Renaud Galand Has Left Blizzard

After nearly 12 years with Blizzard, Overwatch‘s lead character artist, Renaud Galand, has left the company. Galand took to Instagram to share the big news, uploading a photo of his Blizzard ID badge with a caption expressing gratitude to his former team and explaining his departure. Galand said that while working on Overwatch was one of the best experiences of his life, he is ready to “embark on a new exciting adventure.”

This news comes the day after the Overwatch team hosted their “What’s Next” livestream showcasing all the changes coming to the series in Overwatch, which include major overhauls for PvP modes, new maps, new abilities, and new hero looks, several of which Galand designed. While some fans have already expressed concern over his departure — especially following Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan’s leave earlier this year — Galand’s departure has seemingly not hindered his excitement for the upcoming title.

“I can’t wait to play Overwatch 2 when it comes out and discover, as a fan, all the amazing things the team put SO MUCH work and love into,” Galand wrote. “You guys are amazing, and the world just isn’t ready for what will become THE game they will play for years to come.”

Only time will tell how all these shake-ups impact the explosively popular 2016 game’s sequel, which has yet to receive a release window but seems likely to be a 2022 title.