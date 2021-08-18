‘NBA 2K22’ Dropped Its First Round Of NBA And WNBA Player Ratings

With the latest release in 2K Sports’ basketball franchise set to drop in a little less than a month, NBA 2K22 announced its first round of player ratings. This includes the top-10 players in the NBA, the top-5 players in the WNBA, and the five-best dunkers and three-point shooters that the NBA has to offer.

The game did not name one clear-cut best player in the NBA, instead deciding to hand out its top rating to four players. All of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James eared 96 overall ratings, with a handful of other dudes receiving 95 and 94s, with cover athlete Luka Doncic being included among that latter group.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐ Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

For the W, Breanna Stewart got a 95 overall, making her the top player in the game. The remainder of the top-5 includes A’ja Wilson and Jonquel Jones getting 94s, cover athlete Candace Parker receiving a 93, and Brittney Griner being named a 92 overall.

The top WNBA #2KRatings rn ⛹️‍♀️ Who will be ranked highest at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/f1J8g0TJna — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

The pair of skills the game decided to highlight, dunking and three-point shooting, are pretty difficult to argue. Curry is the best shooter in the game, receiving a rare 99 three-point rating, with teammate Klay Thompson getting a 95. The top dunker in NBA 2K22 is Zion Williamson with a 97 rating.

The Top 3PT shooters in 2K22 🔋 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/2OSCH6lD2c — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

The Top Dunkers in 2K22 💪 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/CsKiXoNndt — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22, which includes three separate covers this year, is slated to hit consoles on Sept. 10, 2021.