Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a highgly anticipated upcoming Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch. What makes this game different from our typical Pokémon affair is the concept. This is an open-world game set in the Pokémon universe. That means all of us who have dreamed about climbing mountains and exploring the farthest lands in search of Pokémon may soon have that dream come true.

In this new teaser trailer for the game, we learn all about the Hisui region. This new region is set in a time before the Pokédex, with extremely primitive Pokéballs, and it’s up to us as the player to create the first ever Pokédex, and it feels like this is a prequel for the entire series. There’s a chance that, if this game is successful enough, it could spin off into a series that releases alongside the mainline traditional games. At minimum, the more popular aspects of it may have some impact on the mainline games.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: $60

Release Date: January 28 (1/28)

Genre: RPG

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Nintendo eShop, Brick and Mortar stores

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Unlikely

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: Unsure