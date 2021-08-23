Psychonauts 2 is a game five years in the making. Announced back in 2015 as a crowdfunding campaign, the development path of Psychonauts 2 is one that traditionally would be concerning. The developer, Double Fine, was purchased by Xbox and the most information everyone got about the game is that it was still in production.

Video games don’t typically take five years to make and usually, it’s a bad sign when a purchase of the development studio occurs mid-production. But none of these traditional problems stood in the way of Psychonauts 2. This is a game that was lovingly crafted from beginning to end, tells a heartfelt story, and leaves the player watching the credits feeling like they just went through a really good therapy session.

Psychonauts 2 begins only three days after the events of Psychonauts. The player is once again playing as Razputin Aquato living out his dream of being a member of the Psychonauts. All is not well within the gang, though. There is a mole among the organization and finding this mole is going to be a top priority, because if not the mole is going to reawaken a legendary force that has the potential to destroy the entire world. The journey that follows is one the developers describe as a story about empathy and healing. Raz is going to meet a lot of familiar faces, some new ones too, and it’s up to him to help a lot of people overcome their internal struggles.

The idea of a game being about mental health isn’t all that new. If anything it’s kinda trendy now, but few handle it with the care and understanding that Psychonauts 2 does. Pretty much every character Raz meets in this game is going through some kind of internal struggle whether it’s a failure to protect someone they cared about, the inability to handle stress, or grief from sins committed in their past. What’s nice about how Psychonauts 2 handles that though is that it goes beyond the surface level. It would have been very easy for the game to say “Well mental health exists, anyway here’s a cool platforming sequence.”

Instead, they go all-in on tackling the issues these characters are facing in very healthy ways. Characters are never forced to change or become someone they previously weren’t, and instead reach healthy solutions on their own with the assistance of Raz. The true mission of a Psychonaut is to help someone and that is one of many lessons Raz (and the player) learns on the journey.

The way Raz assists, of course, is by entering everyone’s mind. The ability to go explore the human mind is what makes Psychonauts unique, and it allows the developers at Double Fine to create unique worlds that can’t be found in other 3D platformers. Every world is themed after what that character is suffering from and the directions they take Raz in creates some really fun and cool environments.

Unfortunately, while the theming is incredibly unique, the gameplay itself is pretty standard. The actual 3D platforming in Psychonauts 2 doesn’t do anything particularly groundbreaking or unique, but it’s hard to recreate the wheel in a genre that has been perfected so many times already. There are collectibles, bottomless pits, and an objective to get from Point A to Point B or C. It’s exactly what someone would expect out of a 3D platformer, but that isn’t a bad thing.