UPROXX ‘Recon’ Breaks Down Gaming’s Love Of Streaming

While there’s no denying that streaming has become a major part of internet culture and — for 140 million Twitch users a month — a major part of our day-to-day lives, there still seems to be a lot of intrigue and even confusion around the topic. I mean, for starters, why do we like watching other people play games we could, in theory, play ourselves? What makes for a successful streamer? And, perhaps most importantly, just why is streaming so important? We here at UPROXX Edge decided to find the answers to these questions.

In this episode of Recon, AJ Lodge and I are sitting down to share with you our thoughts on streaming and how it can be a force for good. From providing audiences with a place to feel at home as they riff over games alongside friends, to creating an online arena where fans can come together to cheer on their favorite esports stars and speedrunners as they shatter records and set new high scores, streams are a space where communities are created and nurtured. They also act as a place for marginalized identities to find like-minded peers and content creators with whom they can identify and feel safe.

However, it’s also important to note that Twitch and other streaming services aren’t just about video games! There are plenty of cosplayers, podcasters, artists, and musicians around that bring new, exciting, and dare we say even educational content to millions at home every day. And I haven’t even mentioned how streaming has also become a fantastic way to raise money and support for worthwhile causes all across the globe!

If all this has you wanting to give streaming a try yourself, we end with a few pieces of advice and encouragement for aspiring streamers. Be sure to give the show a watch above and comment on some of your favorite streamers who deserve some love below.