Fortnite has teamed up with just about everything under the sun in an attempt to bring new stuff to its game. This has meant a number of unique skins, presentations on with the game itself, and emotes that gamers could use to keep things fresh as they shoot and build their way to a Victory Royale.

The latest example of this is coming via a partnership with a number of clubs from the world of football, along with one of the greatest individuals to step on the pitch. In a video, Fortnite announced that the signature air punch that Pele would do after slotting one into the back of the net with come to the game as an emote.

This isn’t the only Pele-related addition to the game, as Fortnite announced that an event called The Pele Cup is coming on Jan. 20, 2021. According to Goal, Nate Nanzer, the head of global partnerships at Epic Games, explained that the event is “a really exciting tournament that we’re going to be running where any Fortnite player will be able to sign up and compete to try to win both outfits and the Pele emote early, prior to launch, for free.”

Beyond all of that, Fortnite is adding kits from a number of clubs across world football, with European giants, MLS stalwarts, and much more included. Per Epic Games, here are the 23 clubs coming to the game:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

The gamers who won’t participate in the Pele Cup will have to wait until Jan. 23 to be able to acquire the emote and the various kits in the game’s story.