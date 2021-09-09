‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ Will Get A Remake

One of the most beloved games ever is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The Star Wars RPG from Bioware received almost universal praise from both video game fans and those who love the franchise because of how it took the universe, told an incredible story, and gave players the choice to be on the side of the Jedi or the Sith. However, it’s been almost 20 years since the game was originally released and fans have been asking for a continuation, remake, or something related to that universe ever since.

On Thursday, fans finally received their wish … sort of. A remake of Knights of the Old Republic is currently in development. This means that fans will finally be able to return back to the Star Wars universe and replay a the story on modern hardware.

This is a remake that has been a long time coming. Fans have been begging for a return to the KOTOR formula for years, but it always felt like it was never going to happen. The original developer, Bioware, is currently more focused on other IPs such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age. It never felt like they had the time, or resources, to make a remake for KOTOR. However, with this being developed by Aspyr, that obviously will not be a problem.

Immediate questions that we want answers to: How faithful is this remake going to be? Is it going to be the exact same game but with better graphics, or do they take some liberties and try to improve on the classic? We’re just going to have to wait for more information as the game goes through the development process, but ultimately, those who love Knights of the Old Republic will certainly be excited with what’s in the cards.