Bethesda has revealed an official teaser trailer — and a release date — for their upcoming space exploration RPG Starfield. After years of anticipation, fans of Fallout and Skyrim can expect the next larger-than-life adventure from Bethesda Softworks just in time for next year’s holidays: November 11, 2022.

According to the trailer’s description, in Starfield players can “create any character [they] want and explore with unparalleled freedom as [they] embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”

The trailer comes as a part of Xbox and Bethesda’s merged E3 conference, the first since the two joined forces late last year. Based on the footage shown, Starfield is seemingly deviating away from the sleek and shiny space games we know, instead choosing to embrace a more realistic, low-tech aesthetic similar to Fallout. While not much else is known at this point and we’ve still yet to see any gameplay, we’re anticipating another open-world Western RPG experience from the studio that helped popularize the genre.

For those wondering why Starfield has been such a big deal the past few years, the game marks the Fallout and Elder Scrolls studio’s first new IP in nearly 25 years. It’s also the first huge title to come out of the industry-altering Xbox and Bethesda merger, and for months now folks have been wondering whether or not it would mark the start of Bethesda games coming exclusively to Xbox. Thanks to today’s conference we now have an answer, and unfortunately for PlayStation owners it seems to be a “yes.” Luckily, that far off release date gives us a bit more time to save up for the next-generation console — or ask Santa Claus very very nicely for it this year.