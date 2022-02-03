Tom Brady Joins The ‘Madden 22’ 99 Club After His Retirement

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from the NFL. It was the end of a spectacular career that saw him win the Super Bowl seven times in 10 appearances while racking up numerous statistical records and individual honors. It was more than just a Hall of Fame career — the argument can be made pretty convincingly that Brady is the greatest football player of all time.

Of course, Brady was not only an incredible on the actual football field, but he was a monster in the world of video games. In the Madden franchise, Brady and his teams have always been fun to use and a nightmare to go up against. Right up until his final days in the NFL, Brady was a 97 overall, rating putting him second to only Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. To coincide with Brady’s retirement, Madden 22 decided to bump him up to an overall rating of 99 one final time.

This isn’t the first time he’s entered the 99 Club — in fact, he received this honor earlier this season — but it’s a fitting re-entry for a player who spent plenty of time there during his playing days.

It speaks to how highly everyone thought of Brady — along with the work he put in to continue performing at this level — that even at the end of his career, he was still one of the highest rated players in all of Madden. For comparison’s sake, Ben Roethlisberger is also retiring and his Madden rating fell all the way to a 74 by the time he decided to leave the game.