Ten PlayStation 4 Exclusives That Should Be On Your List

While it’s hard to believe we’re nearing the PlayStation 5’s one year anniversary, it’s somehow even harder to believe it’s still next to impossible to find one in stores. If you’re among the many still queuing up in digital lines, checking Amazon weekly, and calling GameStop way too often, we understand your suffering and are here to reassure you that you’re not alone. We’re also here to point out a lovely silver lining: with all the great games already on the PlayStation 4, chances are you don’t yet need that PS5 to experience one of the many compelling stories exclusive to PlayStation.

While just about all of the games on this list are your big name, AAA “blockbusters,” it doesn’t stop them from being quintessential PlayStation titles that kind of earned their fantastic reputations. So, even if ten folks have already told you, “you’ve just gotta play (insert game here),” here’s hoping this list puts on just a biiiit more pressure and finally convinces you to give one of these great games you haven’t played a shot.

1. The Last of Us Remastered

While technically a PlayStation 3 title, The Last of Us came so late in the console’s life cycle it basically feels like a PlayStation 4 title, and all the touch-ups in the remastered edition, as well as the addition of the Left Behind DLC, make this version the definitive way to experience Joel and Ellie’s first story. So, why should you play it? Well, when it comes to what game is considered the quintessential, prestige narrative game exclusive to Sony — of which there are now oh-so many — The Last of Us is perhaps the most celebrated entry, and for good reason. With incredible performances, a heartbreaking story, and a criminally underrated multiplayer mode, this game deserves the heaps of praise it gets. Oh, and bonus: with the HBO television show based on the game just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to play.

2. God Of War

While the original God of War series was, uh, a bit bruitish, 2018’s God of War succeeded in the difficult task of redefining the franchise for a modern audience while retaining its roots. While the game is still combat-driven, packed with mythos, and doesn’t shy away from Kratos’ frequent dismemberment of anyone who stands in his way, this God of War tells a more emotional story and grounds the brooding, bulky deity. With the addition of a new pantheon, new world, colorful cast of characters, and the frankly incredible feeling Leviathan axe, this first entry in Kratos’ new saga creates a world that feels vibrant and mythical to an extent never before seen in the series.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn

While fans weren’t sure what to make of Killzone developer Guerrilla Games’ pivot away from the first-person shooter genre when they first saw footage of Horizon Zero Dawn, we know now that the team’s drastic departure definitely paid off. When Horizon Zero Dawn hit shelves in 2017, players were immediately taken aback by how incredibly fun and fluid the action role-playing game was, as well as by the lush and beautiful post-apocalyptic world of machines Guerrilla created. On top of earning heaps of praise from both fans and critics, the game’s success ultimately led to some other pretty wild things happening for the team as well. I mean, for one thing, Sony was so impressed by what the studio accomplished, co-founder and managing director Hermen Hulst was offered the position of PlayStation’s head of Worldwide Studios after the legendary Shuhei Yoshida stepped down back in 2019. Furthermore, when developer Hideo Kojima was debating what engine he would use to create Death Stranding, he ultimately settled on Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Decima Engine after being so impressed by how phenomenal the game looked. Suffice to say, people really like this game. And with its sequel coming in just a few months, now is a great time to play it.

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man

It’s been an amazing decade to be a Spider-Man fan and Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is one of the many reasons why. While there have been quite a few Spidey games over the years, Insomniac Games used their studio’s great power with great responsibility and managed to create what is largely considered the definitive one. Never before has swinging past the skyscrapers of New York City felt so hair-raising, and the Arkham series-esque combat system feels perfectly at home in the comic book-inspired title. Combine that with an emotional story that’s sure to appeal to old web-heads, new fans, and folks of all ages, and you’ve got a universally beloved game centered around one of the world’s most adored arachnids. If not the only adored arachnid.

5. Bloodborne