The Top 10 Video Games Of The 2000s

Maybe it’s just me but it always feels strange to see a major sports title make a best games list because I just operate under the assumption that they have to be getting better, right? While this is mostly true, there are some sports titles that are so drastically better than their predecessors they leave a lasting impression. Enter NFL 2k1. NFL 2k1 introduced a lot of elements that are now staples in the sports genre, most notably an online mode and franchise mode, which allowed you to play manager, draft players, and take your team through multiple seasons. The game also had massive AI and physics improvements, making for gameplay that felt more real and far less predictable and gamified than ever before. Improved graphics and audio, as well as more commentary than ever before, made this NFL entry an extremely significant one.

On a list that is almost entirely pretty heavy, serious, and/or mature, it’s nice to see a friendly face, huh? When Super Mario Galaxy was released back in 2007, folks were quick to praise it as being the greatest platformer Nintendo ever made and it’s pretty easy to see why. Super Mario Galaxy takes what made Super Mario 64 great and elevates it. Literally. Instead of jumping through portraits to other worlds, in Galaxy you soar around them as you traverse through space collecting stars. The game is bright, vivid, smart, and unique, and earned praise for being one of the Wii games that most effectively used the system’s controls without feeling overly gimmicky, giving folks a reason to pick up the console.

See what I mean by iconic? I can still hear the “would you kindly”s even now. While I don’t think it’s fair or accurate to say Bioshock was the first game to really grapple with politics and philosophy head-on (I mean hell, the Metal Gear Solid series was three deep by this point and several JRPGs had been doing this for decades), I think Bioshock did it in such a shockingly confrontational way that it left players a bit transfixed. The world of rapture was also so beautiful, horrific, inspired, and immersive, you couldn’t help but feel as sunken into it as protagonist Jack.

Simply put, the Grand Theft Auto series would not be what it is today without Grand Theft Auto 3 and — considering how iconic the series has gone on to be — that says a lot about this game and how deserving it is of a spot on this list.

7. Grand Theft Auto III (2001, 97%)



Simply put, the Grand Theft Auto series would not be what it is today without Grand Theft Auto 3 and — considering how iconic the series has gone on to be — that says a lot about this game and how deserving it is of a spot on this list. The first 3D Grand Theft Auto, GTA3 served as the blueprint not only for the series and its tone going forward but also for what sandbox games in the 2000s would come to be. While it’s certainly not the best-written game in the series, Grand Theft Auto III made GTA, and Rockstar Games, a household name.

6. Metroid Prime (2002, 97%)

Since Metroid’s release back in 1986 (yes, it really has been 35 years), the series has gone on to become of the most beloved Nintendo franchises ever created. While it never reached quite the same iconic status as Mario or even The Legend of Zelda, Metroid — alongside Castlevania, of course — ultimately led to the creation of a new video game genre: the “metroidvania.” All this to say this series is kind of a big deal, and Metroid Prime is widely regarded as one of its best titles. The first 3D Metroid game, Metroid Prime used the foundation of the beloved title Super Metroid as a frame to make the series transition into a new dimension work rather than seem too drastic of a departure. In addition, Prime didn’t embrace the FPS genre in a way fans were worried it might. While there’s still plenty of gunning, it still retains the spirit of its predecessors and is both gorgeous to look at and smart.

5. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 (2001, 97%)



Interestingly enough, this isn’t even the top Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game on this list despite fans of the series widely regarding it as a pretty damn perfect game. Just goes to show how great the series is, huh? One of the things that makes Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 so fantastic is the addition of reverts, a trick that players could slap on to their combos to make them astronomically longer, thus making the game even more fun. It also introduced hidden combos, a balance meter, online capabilities, and female skaters, which was a pretty big deal to this girl back in 2001.