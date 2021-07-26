The release of Madden 22 is almost here and that means it’s time to start getting excited about ratings. While some players and fans will say they don’t care about these, the reality is that everyone wants to see the best players in the league get the respect they deserve. Rookie ratings are always fun as well because it gives us an early prediction about which young athletes have the potential to break out.

On Sunday, rookie ratings were revealed to the world and at the top of the list was none other than Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts with a surprising 81. Right behind him was, No. 1 overall pick, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence with a 78. No surprise to see these two at the top, because they were considered to be the best offensive players in the draft by a wide margin, but seeing Pitts in the 80’s so early was a bit of a surprise. A few of the other rookies weren’t quite as happy with their ratings.

Your first look at Rookie Ratings in #Madden22 Is @MacJones_10 OVR too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LLgE7mVglV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2021

Since it’s ratings week that means we’re going to be getting new Top 10’s at a slow drip throughout the week. Monday was the day for wide receivers and sitting at the top, as a member of the 99 Club, is the Packers Davante Adams. Not too far behind him are Deandre Hopkins of the Cardinals and Chiefs all-around weapon Tyreek Hill.

🚨 Top 10 WRs in #Madden22 👐 Which player will be there by midseason? pic.twitter.com/fb4Vuq1iMa — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 26, 2021

The receivers are a little more interesting than the rookies because we expect the rookie ratings to rise and fall as the season goes on, but most of these receiver ratings are going to hang around here for the entire year. We could potentially see one or two jump up into the 99 Club with Adams, or see someone surpass Allen Robinson to get into the Top 10, but this feels like a strong list of players.

What will be interesting to see moving forward is how some of these players feel about their ratings. No position in the NFL may be as proud as wide receivers are and if any of them are unhappy then we’re going to hear about it.