WWE Released A First Look At ‘WWE 2K22’ During WrestleMania

We’ll soon find out what the next wrestling video game from 2K Sports looks like after a year off for the long-running series. Hype for the return of WWE 2K22 started during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday evening, with a teaser for the new game aired during the broadcast.

The teaser trailer features “work-in-progress” builds of Rey Mysterio and Cesaro and serves as the first look we’ve seen of a series that’s essentially been on pause.

After a year of frustrating gameplay and technical glitches in WWE 2K20, the video game series didn’t make plans to return in 2021. Instead 2K and WWE teamed up to release WWE Battlegrounds, an arcade-style game featuring over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves, while promising a commitment to fixing what went wrong in the 2020 iteration.

“We hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so here’s what we’re going to do: we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun. As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (T2 fiscal year 2021). We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.”

We’ll see more of the work they put into the game in the coming months as we get closer to a release date for the franchise’s latest title.