Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Will Get A Free 30 Days Of Disney+

New console week is finally upon us, and apparently Microsoft is bringing even more to the Xbox Series X and Series S thanks to its Game Pass subscription service. Xbox announced on Monday that it’s adding a free month of Disney+ to the various perks of subscribing.

Using the service’s most popular show, The Mandalorian, Xbox Wire shared that starting on Monday, a Game Pass subscription gives gamers a free 30-day trial of Disney+.

As Xbox explained in a press release, the deal is simple: if you have Game Pass, you now have a month of Disney+ you can access through your Xbox. And, of course, you can use that Xbox to stream the Disney+ app.

Starting today, Ultimate members will be able to stream all of the great entertainment available with Disney+, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From old favorites to the latest epic movies, series and Originals from the world’s best storytellers, including the new season of The Mandalorian, we’re excited to provide this trial as a Perk to our members. Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site activate their subscription.

As Microsoft shared on Monday, the deal is only good for new Disney+ users. But it’s also good timing if you have, say, several email addresses and, perhaps, are just running up on the end of your free year of Disney+ you got from another offer when the service launched last year. At the very least, it’s a great thing to try on your new console once you can actually get your hands on one later this week.

It’s a lot cheaper than that Mandalorian-themed Xbox controller, anyway.