While everyone was losing their mind about Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, another platform fighter was releasing to everyone in hopes of taking the throne from the king of the genre. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released on October 5 and right now feelings on it are mixed. It’s not a terrible game, but a usurper to Smash Bros. it is not. However, a handful of people are really enjoying it and see the potential if they continue to update the game.

For those people, there’s a special Xbox Series X out there just for them. Xbox has created Series X’s of both SpongeBob and Leonardo printed on them in celebration of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This means that anyone who’s a huge fan of the game, SpongeBob, Ninja Turtles, or Xbox can enter a contest to try and get one.

🧽 x 🐢 Follow and RT with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win one of these vibrant @NickBrawlGame Xbox Series X consoles. Age 18+. Ends 10/24/21. Rules: https://t.co/Z2VzIdludF pic.twitter.com/4NbEa2RBPp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 11, 2021

Promotions like this are always cool, but it may be a little strange for someone to look at their Xbox and see SpongeBob’s face staring right back at them. This may be one of those ones that are kept in well lit rooms only because it would be terrifying if someone kept one of these in their bedroom and looked up to see Leonardo angrily staring right back at them.

It is cool though to see Xbox doing more promotional work. It is currently in the process of celebrating its 20 year anniversary and released some Xbox-themed shoes from Adidas. It has never been a brand afraid to embrace being weird, such as the time it made an actual Xbox Series X fridge, so seeing SpongeBob’s face planted on an Xbox is actually pretty normal.

Good luck to anyone who chooses to enter! You have until October 24.