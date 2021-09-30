And—poof!—just like that, the Genie is back in his magic lamp. Just one day after making its magical return to the stage, the Broadway production of Aladdin was shut down on Wednesday after unnamed cast and/or crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

As Vulture reports, the cancellation of the performance was announced via Twitter, stating that, “Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre.”

Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021

“Broadway is back, [and] coming back more every single week,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this month, according to the New York Post. On Tuesday, September 19, some of the Great White Way’s biggest shows—including Hamilton, Wicked, Chicago, and The Lion King—were among those being presented at full capacity, which seemed to thrill the mayor. “When Broadway is up and running, it says so much about New York City,” he said during that day’s press briefing.

That was just a little over a week ago.

While so far Aladdin is the only show that has had to draw the curtains, it’s not likely to be the last.

Though the tweet notes that “we will communicate the status of future performances tomorrow,” so far there has been no word on whether the status of this evening’s performance (though, as of 3:30 p.m., tickets are still being sold).

