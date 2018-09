Starz

Bruce Campbell is done playing Ash, his undead-battling, chainsaw-arm-having Evil Dead character, but that doesn’t mean Ash is dead.

The actor and owner of a peerless chin was speaking to EW when he was asked what was to become of his erstwhile iconic hero.

“I’d be perfectly fine if they find some young Ash, do some new incarnation, let some other poor bastard get covered in blood,” Campbell told EW. “It’s all good.”