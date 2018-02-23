Comedy Central

What’s Now

Ali Siddiq’s new Comedy Central special is about more than stand-up

Houston comedian Ali Siddiq filmed his first Comedy Central special, which airs tonight at 11 pm ET, at the Bell County Jail in central Texas. Fellow Comedy Central regular Jeff Ross did something similar with a roast special in 2015, as did Johnny Cash (At Folsom Prison) and countless other entertainers in decades past. Unlike the majority of these uniquely-placed specials and albums, however, Siddiq’s It’s Bigger Than These Bars stands above for two important reasons. Firstly, that Siddiq himself served six years of a 15-year drug trafficking sentence before trying comedy. And second? He’s actually trying to help them.

The final episode of 2 Dope Queens drops tonight on HBO

Following last week’s “Hot Peen” episode, the fourth and final entry in Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) and Phoebe Robinson’s (Broad City) podcast-turned-HBO series 2 Dope Queens airs tonight at 11:30 pm ET. Focusing on “Blerds,” the episode features Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) dropping by to riff with the co-hosts about their various nerdy obsessions. After that, stand-up comedians Naomi Ekperigin, Al Jackson, and Gary Gulman drop by to regale the crowd at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn. Hopefully, as Williams and Robinson suggested in their interview with Uproxx, HBO decides to order more specials