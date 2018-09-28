Comedy Now: Cameron Esposito’s ‘Rape Jokes’ Special On Sexual Assault And Consent Is Available On Vinyl

09.28.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

What’s Now

Cameron Esposito’s Rape Jokes album arrives on vinyl and streaming

aspecialthing Records

With the controversial Senate Judiciary Committee hearings regarding President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee happening this very moment, it seems fitting that Cameron Esposito’s Rape Jokes is now available on vinyl and as a streamable album. The comedian’s latest, which initially debuted in June as a free online special (though all donations went to RAINN), is as searing as it is hilarious. Like the online special before it, all proceeds from the Rape Jokes album sales will go to RAINN.

