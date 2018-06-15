Comedy Now: Cameron Esposito Has ‘Rape Jokes’ To Tell, And Some Unreleased Mitch Hedberg Material Is Coming

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Cameron Esposito is here to tell Rape Jokes whether or not you want to hear them

Cameron Esposito is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and television showrunner. Her work in these media (and others) is wonderful, but they have been taking a backseat to her new self-made and distributed special Rape Jokes. Described as a concert film “about sexual assault from a survivor’s perspective,” the new hour is technically free, and only asks for a donation of whatever amount interested parties are willing to give. However, the proceeds will “benefit RAINN, the United States’ largest anti-sexual violence organization.” It’s a tough hour to watch, but equally funny as it is enlightening.

