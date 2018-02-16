Comedy Now: Chris Rock Shakes The ‘Tamborine’ For Netflix After A Long Tease

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Chris Rock shakes the Tamborine for Netflix

Chris Rock’s first comedy special with Netflix, Tamborine, surprised subscribers this week with a sudden release on Valentine’s Day. That Rock would be filming a distributing his next two hours with the streamer wasn’t surprising, as his name (along with many others) was first announced back in October 2016. What was surprising, however, was the fact that Rock and Netflix nearly pulled another The Cloverfield Paradox and didn’t announce Tamborine‘s existence until the day before it went live. Spectacle aside, Rock’s first new hour of comedy since 2008’s Kill the Messenger is quite good. Here’s our review.

The Sklar Brothers think it’s time to have a Poop Talk

In September, Comedy Dynamics announced the acquisition of Poop Talk, a comedy documentary from filmmaker Aaron Feldman and executive producers (and twin brothers) Randy and Jason Sklar. In the words of CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, the film was “going to be an instant comedy classic film like The Aristocrats before it.” Whether or not this prediction comes true remains to be seen, as the film today received a limited theatrical run and availability on VOD. Though as Randy Sklar tells Uproxx in an upcoming interview, “We found that some really interesting stuff came out of it… No pun intended.”

