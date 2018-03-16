Comedy Central

What’s Now

Comedy Central bids everyone a hearty Thank You, Goodnight on YouTube

On Monday, Comedy Central‘s flagship half-hour program, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… got a boost from a new web series titled Thank You, Goodnight. The short videos follow comedians Yamaneika Saunders, Joel Kim Booster, and Casey James Salengo as they travel from venue to venue in New York City, doing stand-up and performing sketch versions of experiences loosely based on their own road stories. Each episode also features new comedians like Shalewa Sharpe, Alzo Slade, and Ryan Beck as they get picked up along the way.