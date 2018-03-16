Comedy Now: Comedy Central Wishes Everyone A Hearty ‘Thank You, Goodnight’

News & Culture Writer
03.16.18

Comedy Central

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Comedy Central bids everyone a hearty Thank You, Goodnight on YouTube

On Monday, Comedy Central‘s flagship half-hour program, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… got a boost from a new web series titled Thank You, Goodnight. The short videos follow comedians Yamaneika Saunders, Joel Kim Booster, and Casey James Salengo as they travel from venue to venue in New York City, doing stand-up and performing sketch versions of experiences loosely based on their own road stories. Each episode also features new comedians like Shalewa Sharpe, Alzo Slade, and Ryan Beck as they get picked up along the way.

