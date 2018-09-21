Getty Image

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Hannah Gadsby wins the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards telecast

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Monday night’s Emmys telecast was okay, though its ratings were ultimately some of the awards show’s worst. Even so, there were a few bright spots in the Lorne Michaels-produced extravaganza, including Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby‘s presentation of the Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series trophy. The comic, whose Netflix special Nanette has become one of the year’s most talked-about concert films, was welcomed by the Emmys crowd and those watching at home, so much that many opined she should host a future ceremony. The whole program is available to stream on Hulu.