Mindy Tucker for WNYC Studios/Uproxx

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Michelle Buteau does Late Night Whenever in podcast form

Late Night Whenever with Michelle Buteau is a late night-style show that, much like The Tonight Show and The Late Show, features monologues, musical accompaniment, and interviews with celebrity guests. Unlike these late night staples, however, Buteau’s new venture with WNYC studios is a podcast — hence the “whenever” of the title. “I’ve always wanted to host a late night-style thing instead of something for the daytime. I’m too sassy for daytime television, but I have too many feelings for late night,” the comedian told us. “Late Night Whenever feels like a perfect combination of all of that.”