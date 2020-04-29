While calling into Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM show, David Letterman went double-barrel on Vice President Mike Pence after Trump’s second-in-command walked around the Mayo Clinic without a mask on, which left many people dumbfounded at the blatant health hazard. The world-renowned clinic requires all visitors to wear a mask to avoid spreading the deadly virus that’s currently forcing large chunks of the population to shelter in place, and yet, there was the Vice President starring in photo after photo as the only person without a mask.

Letterman, whose home state is Indiana, has considered Pence a “thorn in my side” for a while, and he unloaded on Wednesday morning while discussing the mask incident with Stern. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Now if you go to the Mayo Clinic because you have COVID-19, you really have it,” Letterman said. “[Pence] takes time off from his gig as a mannequin, and he’s walking around without a mask taunting these poor people who are bedridden and wearing a mask. To me, that is just taunting people who are ill, to see that guy walking around in his $40 suit walking around in the Mayo Clinic without a mask.” Letterman joked that he had intel that Trump would not wear a mask because his aides couldn’t figure out how to attach it to his hair.

Since the incident made headlines and became an intense source of political debate on social media, Pence has defended his actions by stating that he is “tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis” as is everyone around him. The vice president also said that he felt the visit would be “a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you.”

As numerous people have noted since the Pence’s blunder, the recommended masks only cover your nose and mouth, not your eyes.

(Via THR)