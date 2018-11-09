Duff Beer From ‘The Simpsons’ Is Coming To An LA Popup Brewery

YouTube

The Simpsons needs some good press, and releasing its most beloved in-universe beverage to the masses isn’t a bad way to do it. A California beer company is releasing Duff Beer in a pop-up that’s been approved by The Simpsons themselves.

The Duff Man’s favorite brew has been made real once more, and drinkers in the City of Angels will get an exclusive chance to try Duff Beer for themselves.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Writers of the show and Lincoln Beer Company are teaming up to make the brew. The official Simpsons Instagram page announced the collaboration on Thursday.